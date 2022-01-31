Wiregrass businessman Savoy elected to Alabama Power board

BIRMINGHAM – A Wiregrass businessman is one of two people that have been elected to the board of directors of Alabama Power, effective Tuesday.

Kevin Savoy is vice president of Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc. and Greenbush Logistics Inc. Great Southern Wood Preserving is a leading producer of pressure-treated wood for residential, farm, commercial, and industrial uses, and Greenbush Logistics provides freight management in the southern, central, and eastern U.S.

Charisse Stokes is president of Tidal IT Solutions, an information technology consulting company with headquarters in Montgomery specializing in providing business development, tech and innovation strategy, and support services to clients worldwide.

“I am honored to welcome Kevin and Charisse to our board,” said Mark Crosswhite, Alabama Power chairman, president, and CEO. “Their experience and commitment to community will be valuable to our board, our company, and customers. We appreciate their willingness to serve.”