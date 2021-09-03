Wiregrass Electric sends crews, equipment to storm-battered Louisiana

HARTFORD — Wiregrass Electric Cooperative sent crew members and equipment to eastern Louisiana on Friday to aid in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.
Five linemen and several specialty vehicles departed headquarters Friday morning to assist Washington-St. Tammany Electric Cooperative. The Louisiana cooperative lost power to 98.4% of its approximately 52,000 meters following the storm, which made landfall Sunday as a strong Category 4 hurricane.
As of Friday morning, Washington-St. Tammany still had more than 26,000 outages.
“We are no strangers to the devastation such a powerful storm can create and know how much manpower and equipment is needed to restore essential services to everyone,” WEC CEO Les Moreland said. “We relied on the help of many cooperatives following Hurricane Michael in 2018, and it is our privilege to return the favor. Indeed it is part of the cooperative spirit that we are founded upon to assist others in their time of need.”
In addition to the five-man crew, WEC sent a variety of specialty trucks and equipment needed in major power restoration efforts, including a digger truck, essential for drilling holes for new pole placements.
“Our members have blessed us with many resources and sound leadership throughout the years, and we are happy to put these resources to use in helping others rebuild,” Brad Kimbro, WEC chief operating officer, said. “This crew represents why WEC is big enough to serve and local enough to care.”
Kimbro said WEC will assist Washington-St. Tammany as long as needed. He added WEC still maintains enough manpower and equipment locally to respond to outages should members experience them.
Wiregrass Electric Cooperative is an electric distribution system located in southeast Alabama with more than 3,500 miles of power lines providing reliable and affordable electricity and energy solutions to approximately 26,000 homes and businesses in Houston, Geneva, Covington, Dale, Henry and Coffee counties.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.