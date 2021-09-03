Wiregrass Electric sends crews, equipment to storm-battered Louisiana

HARTFORD — Wiregrass Electric Cooperative sent crew members and equipment to eastern Louisiana on Friday to aid in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Five linemen and several specialty vehicles departed headquarters Friday morning to assist Washington-St. Tammany Electric Cooperative. The Louisiana cooperative lost power to 98.4% of its approximately 52,000 meters following the storm, which made landfall Sunday as a strong Category 4 hurricane.

As of Friday morning, Washington-St. Tammany still had more than 26,000 outages.

“We are no strangers to the devastation such a powerful storm can create and know how much manpower and equipment is needed to restore essential services to everyone,” WEC CEO Les Moreland said. “We relied on the help of many cooperatives following Hurricane Michael in 2018, and it is our privilege to return the favor. Indeed it is part of the cooperative spirit that we are founded upon to assist others in their time of need.”

In addition to the five-man crew, WEC sent a variety of specialty trucks and equipment needed in major power restoration efforts, including a digger truck, essential for drilling holes for new pole placements.