Wiregrass job fair to have 84 employers offering work opportunities

Over 84 employers have signed up for the area’s largest job fair in years.

Southeast AlabamaWorks!, the City of Dothan, and the Dothan and Headland chambers of commerce will host the Wiregrass Area Job Fair on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center.

Employers will be participating in the job fair by taking applications and interviewing to fill entry-level to professional positions within their companies.

“There has never been a better time than right now to find a job in Dothan or Houston County,” Dean Mitchell, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said. “With almost 3,000 available jobs in our area, the opportunities are endless to find a new job or start a new career.

“Businesses from all industry sectors will be in one place to discuss open positions, and we encourage everyone to join us for the largest job fair in the Dothan area in many years. For prospective employees, this is a must-attend event.”

Though the unemployment rate has dipped back down to close to pre-pandemic levels, labor shortages continue to impact almost every industry. Employers have raised starting wages and provided incentives to attract new workers.