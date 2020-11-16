Wiregrass Toys for Tots organizers expect larger need for presents this Christmas

“The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children,” the official website states.

Cox said Wiregrass Marine Corps Reserve League would like to provide three or four toys to each registered child, but usually exceeds that goal. He asks that people donating buy gifts less than $30. Through other donations from nonprofits and businesses, smaller toys, books, and stocking stuffers are also provided.

There are at least 50 white boxes at businesses in Enterprise and over 80 in Dothan so far and several toy drives are being promoted at local businesses.

On Friday, Toyota of Dothan is running a toy drive at Southside Walmart and the Marine Corp League is running one at the Enterprise Walmart on Saturday. A two-day drive is scheduled at Ollies on the south side of Ross Clark Circle on Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5.

Toys collected will be picked up by local volunteers and delivered to Grandview Elementary, which the Toys for Tots program have been given permission to use as a warehousing site by the city of Dothan.

Boxes will remain at local business through the second week of December, and toys will begin to be distributed to local agencies the week of Dec. 14. Wherever a family registered for toys is where they will go to pick up the toys. The dates for pick-up are assigned by individual agencies, who will notify families.

