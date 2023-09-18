The Wiregrass United Way is making final plans for the 14th Annual Wiregrass United Way Campaign Kickoff Bus Tour. This year’s event is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21, according to WUW Executive Director Walter Hill.

Volunteers and staff with the local United Way will board a Bay Limousine bus and make stops in all six counties that they serve. The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is the sponsor for this year’s Bus Tour.

At each of the six bus stop events, the United Way will conduct a mini campaign kickoff. Trae Avant, WUW Board of Trustees chair, and Dean Mitchell, overall campaign chair, will be a part of the event and speak at each stop.

In addition, there will be a number of area businesses recognized for already completing their United Way employee campaign, Hill said. “Those recognized will be some of the top supporters based on dollar amount or increase over the previous year.”

Brianna Burrell, crowned Miss Alabama 2023 July, attended the WUW Pacesetter Kickoff in August and will be a special guest speaker at each of the bus tour stop. The Mobile native is a graduate of the University of South Alabama and will compete in the Miss America Pageant in January.

The six bus stop events with the scheduled times are as follows:

Henry County – 9 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of Abbeville;

Barbour County –10 a.m., Gazebo in downtown Eufaula;

Dale County –11:30 a.m., Vivian B. Adams School, Ozark;

Coffee County –1 p.m., Enterprise YMCA;

Geneva County –2 p.m., Merle Wallace Purvis Center, Geneva; and,

Houston County –3:30 p.m., Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

The goal for this year is $2,828,280. If the organization reaches this goal, the Wiregrass Foundation will contribute an additional $400,000.

Serving with Johnson and Dillard in leadership positions this year are the county chairs. They are: Barbour: Sallie Garrison, board chair and Jessica King, campaign chair;

Coffee County: Angie Sullivan, board chair and Lee Milliner, campaign chair;

Dale: John Cawley, board chair and Heather Cohen, campaign chair;

Geneva: Ken Grimes, board chair and Jason Thrash, campaign chair;

Henry: Cher Marvel, board chair and Sheriff Eric Blankenship, campaign chair; and,

Houston: Vincent Vincent, board chair and Chris Etheredge, campaign chair.

The Wiregrass United Way has served the Wiregrass area since 1938, currently funding 37 member agencies in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. Funds raised by the Wiregrass United Way are utilized locally in the six county area. A committee of local volunteers determines how the funds are distributed among the member agencies. For more information call (334) 792-9661 or visit the website at www.wuw.org.