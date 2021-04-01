You-pick or drive-thru: Wiregrass strawberry growers ready for peak production season

William Birdsong only picks strawberries at optimal ripeness when they have the highest accumulation of sugar content.
“We wait until we feel like we’ve got a good grouping of berries that are mature and ripe and at the optimum qualities that we can contain in that berry before we pick,” Birdsong said on Thursday.
Birdsong’s Berries in Hartford has is just entering its third strawberry harvest, but the relatively small operation has piqued the interest of berry lovers who often travel from more than an hour a way to take home a gallon… or five.
Family-owned strawberry patches opened earlier this year compared to last year due to weather conditions and are already nearing peak production season.
At Birdsong’s Berries, patrons can pick up their fruit via the drive-thru lane without ever having to leave the car, although people are free to park and walk up to the stand to pick out the lot they want to take home at $15 a gallon.
For those seeking a more hands-on experience, Aplin Farms in Malvern offers a you-pick option – a favorite pastime of families wanting to get their kids out in nature and involved in harvesting a sweet snack. This year, families can fill their own buckets and take them home at $12 a gallon.
“We’ve got the best strawberry crop we’ve ever had this year so far, but we’ve got to get through the next two nights,” Aplin Farms owner John Aplin said, referring to the current cold snap.
Birdsong said the way his beds are planted don’t allow the public to pick their own produce, but he plans to create an area next year that is friendlier for do-it-yourselfers.
“We’re developing a section specifically for that. People want to bring their kids; we realize there is a certain segment of the customer base that likes to do that,” Birdsong said. “We’re learning a lot and continue to work to improve.”
Both strawberry patches saw overwhelming turnout last year during state-mandated stay-at-home orders – a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – as families sought reprieve from the long days stuck inside. Birdsong said he had to place limits on the amount of strawberries people could buy so more customers would have the opportunity to get what they came for.
This season, both strawberry growers planted more forbs to meet what they anticipate will be another high-demand season, though not quite the scramble they saw last year.
A summer 2020 Breakthrough Solutions national consumer survey showed that the demand for local produce continues to rise, especially among millennials. The pandemic provided a strong boost of interest from consumers to spend within their communities, and Breakthrough Solutions predicts that trend will continue in 2021.
Aplin and Birdsong both reported steady turnouts on picking days, often selling out within the first few hours of opening.
The days customers can buy strawberries vary because growers want to ensure enough are ripe for the picking so no one leaves disappointed.
Birdsong’s Berries will open at 9 a.m. on Friday and will close when they sell out. If they still have strawberries at the end of the day, they will be placed in a cooler to be sold on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. To stay up-to-date on strawberry availability, people can follow its Facebook page “Birdsong’s Berries.” The family garden will also have onions available for sale soon.
Aplin Farms is open every day from Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but strawberry availability varies based on the volume of pickers it gets each day. Customers can follow its Facebook page “Aplin Farms” to stay informed on availability.
Aplin Farms also has a multitude of other produce coming into season, such as onions, broccoli, squash, and green beans. In about four weeks, Aplin said they will likely have some ripe peaches to pick. Tomatoes and peas will be available later in the summer.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.