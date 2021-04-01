You-pick or drive-thru: Wiregrass strawberry growers ready for peak production season

William Birdsong only picks strawberries at optimal ripeness when they have the highest accumulation of sugar content.

“We wait until we feel like we’ve got a good grouping of berries that are mature and ripe and at the optimum qualities that we can contain in that berry before we pick,” Birdsong said on Thursday.

Birdsong’s Berries in Hartford has is just entering its third strawberry harvest, but the relatively small operation has piqued the interest of berry lovers who often travel from more than an hour a way to take home a gallon… or five.

Family-owned strawberry patches opened earlier this year compared to last year due to weather conditions and are already nearing peak production season.

At Birdsong’s Berries, patrons can pick up their fruit via the drive-thru lane without ever having to leave the car, although people are free to park and walk up to the stand to pick out the lot they want to take home at $15 a gallon.

For those seeking a more hands-on experience, Aplin Farms in Malvern offers a you-pick option – a favorite pastime of families wanting to get their kids out in nature and involved in harvesting a sweet snack. This year, families can fill their own buckets and take them home at $12 a gallon.