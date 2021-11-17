Zhang named director of Critical Care Services at Southeast Health

Southeast Health has named Cari Zhang, MSN, RN-BC, CNS, as director of Critical Care Services.

In her new role, Zhang will be director of the current 32-bed Critical Care Unit on the fourth floor and the 10-bed Neurocritical Care on the second floor, as well as the new 14-bed Critical Care Unit on the third floor, which is scheduled to open in the summer 2022.

For the past 14 years, Zhang has served as director of nursing on 7-East, which is the cardiac and neurovascular unit. In 2020, she added director of Patient Placement to her duties. Zhang began her registered nursing career at Southeast Health in 1997 as a charge nurse in the Cardiovascular Unit. She has also served as a clinical nurse specialist and clinical educator.

Zhang received her Bachelor of Science degree in Consumer Services from Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee. She then completed her Associates Degree in Nursing (Registered Nurse) from Wallace Community College in Dothan. She earned her Masters of Science in Nursing from the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

