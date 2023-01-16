Byrd sworn in as new Coffee County sheriff

ELBA - “My job is to earn the respect of all these men right here,” said Scott Byrd after being sworn in as Coffee County Sheriff by Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson here Monday. “These men are willing to lay down their lives for what they believe in,” he said pointing to the formation of deputies standing to his left. “They are soldiers in this county.”

Byrd’s first order of business after swearing in the CCSO deputies was to promote Capt. Michael Hines to chief deputy, Jace Holley to CCSO captain, and Mike Marler to captain of the reserve officers.

Byrd has served with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office since 1999 and as captain of the reserves since 2010. A veteran, he served in the United States Coast Guard and the Alabama National Guard. In addition to his 23-year sheriff’s office tenure in Coffee County, Byrd is a local business owner since 1992, owning Southern Electrical as a certified Alabama electrician.

“After serving the Coffee County residents for the past 23 years as a reserve deputy and captain, the time has come for me to step forward to serve as sheriff,” Byrd said. “This ever-changing world needs a solid leader to guide, protect, assist, and serve Coffee County residents.

“My goal is to be a community sheriff, one that not only works just for the deputies but also for every one of the citizens of Coffee County,” he said. “You’ll find that my commitment to protecting the members of this wonderful community is unwavering and my word is my bond.”

Born and raised in Enterprise to Roy and Judy Byrd, the new sheriff currently resides in the New Hope Community with his wife K.D. and two daughters. “I was raised by Godly parents who have made me what I am today,” he said.

“Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me about your concerns,” Byrd said. “With my law enforcement experience, as well as being a local business owner, I’m constantly seeking methods to improve leadership, personal responsibility and accountability for myself and the department.”

“We’re here to serve the citizens of Coffee County so just know that you are getting a bang for your buck,” Byrd said. “We’re going to be out here in the community keeping y’all safe. I’ll keep an open office.

“I believe in hard work and believe that when you give your word, it is your bond. You say what you’re going to do and you stand behind what you say.

Byrd defeated incumbent Sheriff Dave Sutton in the Republican primary with 65.2 percent of the votes to Sutton’s 34.7 percent.