Career Technical Education Month kicks off in Ozark

OZARK — Career Technical Education Month officially begins next week, but Ozark Rotarians got a sneak peek into the programs available in Ozark City Schools from Casey Moore and Colton Rabren Tuesday.

Moore is the director of Career and Technical Education Programs at Ozark City Schools. Rabren is a Carroll High School senior who is a president of SkillsUSA at CHS, a CHS Career Tech Center Drafting Academy completer, a television production concentrator, a dual enrollment student at the Alabama Aviation College and a soon-to-be certified AutoCad drafter.

Rabren said he transferred to CHS in his sophomore year and took an introduction to advertising and design class at CTE. “I learned valuable information that I still use today on projects in and out of school,” he said, adding that he also took introduction to drafting, intermediate drafting and 3D modeling in his sophomore year. “I did not know anything about drafting before taking those classes.”

In his junior year, Rabren enrolled in television production. “It taught me a lot about the behind the scenes aspects of what goes into making these productions.” A highlight of that course was a trip to Troy University’s student-run television station on Journalism Day. “It was awesome,” he told the Rotarians.

But it was in the fall of his senior year that he realized that engineering was his primary interest and during a school visit to the Alabama Aviation College, he opted to take the dual enrollment courses available.

“I was immediately drawn to the airframe and power plant classes,” he said. “The opportunity to explore different fields, both in school and out through field trips, opened my eyes to more opportunities than if I had not had a career tech education."

Moore said, “With a goal of ensuring that all high school graduates are college and career ready, we believe we have programs in place to do that. One thing that has impressed me about Ozark is how this town supports the schools and at the Career Tech Center we want to give back to the community that has supported our schools.”

Moore said the career tech center programs are cosmetology, construction, masonry, drafting, education and training, and a business program. JROTC, television production, athletic training, heath science and a second business program are the career tech programs at the high school. In addition, through dual enrollment, this year CHS students will earn over 500 college credits at no cost to the student, she said.

“We truly believe that every student needs a skill and that every student is a career tech student whether they are going to college or not,” Moore said. “We also really try to make sure that what we are offering our students is something that local businesses need.”

“We help students develop a plan for their future in ninth grade and work toward achieving their goals,” Moore said, adding that partnerships with local colleges and businesses are key to the CHS career tech program’s success. “One of the things that we are trying to share with the public is that we are here to help.”