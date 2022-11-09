Carnley sworn into senate seat

NEW BROCKTON — Calling himself “just a common person,” Josh Carnley of the Ino Community in Coffee County was sworn in as District 31 State Senator by Coffee County Probate Judge Jodee Thompson before a roomful of family, friends, and supporters in the Coffee County Commission Chambers here Wednesday morning.

District 31 encompasses all of Coffee, Covington and Pike Counties and the northern two-thirds of Dale County. Carnley fills the senate seat vacated upon the retirement of State Sen. Jimmy Holley at the end of this term after 44 years of public service, serving six terms in the state senate following five terms in the Alabama House of Representatives.

In the Republican Primary election May 24 Carnley garnered 50.2 percent of the votes to State Rep. Mike Jones’ 40.4 percent and businessman Norman Horton’s 9.4 percent. Carnley faced no opposition in Tuesday’s general election.

A Coffee County native, Carnley is an owner and president of SanBuck Insurance. He is also a farmer who raises cotton, peanuts, corn and beef cattle.

“The question I always get asked is, ‘What made you want to get into politics?’” Carnley said. “Growing up on a farm, I always wanted to be a farmer.”

Watching his grandparents, parents, and brother work on the farm provided valuable life lessons, Carnley said. “They didn’t know they were teaching me at the time, but I watched a lot of hard work poured into the farm. It was just honest work, nothing glorious, no fanfare.

“A lot of times they poured their heart and soul into it, and, at the end of the day, the results just weren’t they thought they would get,” Carnley said. “But they didn’t quit. They just put their heads down and went back to work.”

Values learned early are what Carnley credits with serving him well in his business. “I’m not fancy, I don’t have a law degree, and I’m not great with speeches,” Carnley said. “I am just a common person like you are. I believe people just want someone to listen to them, someone to have compassion on them.

“Whatever we believe, and we may have our differences, but there is no reason someone shouldn’t be heard,” Carnley said.

The Carnley family attends Ino Baptist Church where he and his wife, Valerie, serve as teachers in the children’s department and where he is a deacon. Their pastor, Garry Winstead, delivered the opening prayer at the swearing-in ceremony. “I apologize,” a visibly emotional Winstead said. “This is very emotional having watched Josh grow up in our church, watching him spend his life with the Lord.

“We are so proud of him, and his family and we ask, Lord, that as he begins this new chapter in life that you give him wisdom and guidance and that he would continue to be the fine young man that he is, following You and loving Your word.”

Carnley gave special thanks to his predecessor Jimmy Holley, who was unable to attend the swearing in due to illness. “He’s been a mentor to me for many years. Someone I could call at any time, and he would always be a voice of wisdom,” Carnley said. “I thank him for what he did for me, personally, and for our entire district.”

Carnley has served as a Coffee County Commissioner since 2012 and he thanked his fellow commissioners, his family, his co-workers and church-family present for their encouragement.

“It’s amazing how God puts all these things together,” Carnley said. “Now it’s time to get to work.”