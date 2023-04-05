OZARK — A Carroll High School teacher is among 16 finalists for the title “Alabama’s Teacher of the Year," the Alabama Department of Education announced Wednesday.

Ansley A. Godwin, named District II Secondary Teacher of the Year in January, is among the 16 “outstanding educators who personify excellence,” according to the statement from State Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey’s office.

The State Board of Education has eight districts and each selects an Elementary and Secondary teacher as finalists for the Alabama Teacher of the Year, to be announced in May. The finalists were chosen from more than 150 educators nominated. This list will soon be narrowed to the final Top Four and the 2023-2024 Alabama Teacher of the Year will be announced by the Alabama State Board of Education and Alabama State Department of Education in May. Alabama’s representative is also a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

Godwin teaches Spanish at CHS and is the sponsor of the Student Government Association. She was named Carroll High School Teacher of the Year and then went on to be named the District II Secondary of the Year in January of this year. “She is a great teacher, but more importantly she is a great person with an amazing work ethic,” said CHS Principal Dr. Charles Corbitt when Godwin was named District II Secondary Teacher of the year. “She is a team player, and has established a great relationship with students, staff and parents.”

Ozark City Schools Superintendent Reeivice Girtman agreed. “Mrs. Godwin epitomizes the spirt of ‘One Eagle,’” he said Wednesday afternoon, referring to the school system’s mantra with the first word standing for “Ozark Needs Everyone” and the second word representing the OCS mascot. “The 16 outstanding educators who personify excellence have been selected because each excels in the classroom and inspires students through innovative instructional techniques,” said Girtman. “With everything else that she does excellently, she has a CDL license and during the COVID pandemic, she volunteered to drive school buses.”

The Alabama Teacher of the Year program seeks annually to honor and recognize excellence in the teaching profession by identifying outstanding Alabama classroom teachers at local, district, and state levels. “This is our second consecutive year Ozark City Schools will be represented at the District II level,” Girtman said, citing Lisenby Primary School’s Meagan Johnson and Carroll High School’s Laura Traylor as the District II Elementary and Secondary Educators of the year, respectively.

