Casino, lottery bill heads to debate in Alabama House

“We have been trending in the right direction,” Blackshear said but added there is a degree of uncertainty.

The Alabama Senate last month voted 23-9 for the bill. However, the measure is facing a tough vote and a ticking legislative clock with one day meeting in the session. If approved by lawmakers, the measure would go before voters in November 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The major sticking point, as it has been in previous debates over casino gambling, is which sites would be given an advantage in trying to win a casino license.

The proposal would name the sites for the casinos, but the license would be put up for bid. Casinos and sports betting locations would be at Greenetrack in Greene County, the Crossing at Big Creek in Houston County, the Birmingham Race Course in Jefferson County, VictoryLand in Macon County, the Mobile County Greyhound Racing facility in Mobile County and a sixth site negotiated between the governor and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians to be located in DeKalb County or Jackson County, Additionally, it would open up the Poarch Band’s three tribal sites for casino games.