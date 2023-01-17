Cawley sworn in as new Dale County coroner

OZARK - “I believe God puts us where we need to be at the time we need to be there,” said John Cawley as he was sworn in to office at Dale County Coroner by 33rd Judicial Circuit Judge Bill Filmore at the courthouse here Tuesday.

Cawley had served two years as deputy coroner under Dale County Coroner Woody Hilboldt, who opted not to run for reelection. Cawley ran for the office unopposed. At the swearing in, he thanked Hilboldt for his support “and having the confidence in me, believing that I would do a good job.

“My goal since the age of 16 was to become coroner,” Cawley said. “My journey began when I was 16 years old. Mr. Adrian Holman gave this young man, who knew nothing, an opportunity to work in the funeral home. I was taught by my parents and Mr. Holman a very strong work ethic.

“I dedicated my life to serve in this career field,” Cawley said, adding that two Bible verses define his life, the first is Philippians 4:6, and the second is Philippians 4:13. “There have been ups and downs, however through prayer and faith I have overcome all doubt.

“I am honored to have been able to serve the people of Dale County for the last 36 years while working in the funeral home industry. I feel that I have exemplified my duties by going above and beyond what is expected from the families that have been affected by a death,” Cawley said. “I have always tried to treat the families I am working with as family, and I practice this belief daily.”

Cawley thanked his family, law officers, supports and co-workers who have supported him along his journey. “My team of employees laugh at me often when I say, ‘Man can sit upon a mountain, but not upon a tack,’” Cawley said. “I believe success is in the details.”

A 1988 graduate of Carroll High School attended Enterprise State Junior College and is a graduate of John A. Gupton College of Mortuary Science. He is a licensed funeral director/embalmer for the State of Alabama, Certified Funeral Service Practitioner and has licensing from the International Conference of Funeral Service Examining Board.

“While these credentials give me pleasure and satisfaction, my involvement in the community is where I feel my strongest and most complete callings come from,” Cawley said. “I feel a person’s true worth shines when service to others is being done, and I feel that I have served the citizens of Dale County in many ways.”

Cawley serves on the Dale County United Way Board of Directors, the Board of Directors for the Vivian B. Adams School, past president of the Ozark Kiwanis Club, as president pro tem of the City of Ozark Board of Zoning and Adjustment, is a member of the Dale County Cattleman’s Association and is a member of Ozark First Assembly of God Church.