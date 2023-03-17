During its regular quarterly meeting, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors and Military Affairs Committee Chairman Ret. Col. Tom Boyle honored five area JROTC cadets for outstanding leadership and performance during the current school year.
Cadet of the Year leadership awards were presented to:
1. Carroll High School - Army JROTC
Cadet Lt. Col. Kai Johnson
Program Commander: CSM Jason Palfreeman
2. Dothan High School - Army JROTC
Cadet Sgt. Zakiyah Newby
Program Commander: (Ret.) Sgt. Maj. Tracy Adams
3. Houston County Career Academy – Army JROTC
Cadet Sgt. Brooke Boatwright
Program Commander: (Ret.) Lt. Col. John Tatom
4. Rehobeth High School - Navy JROTC
Cadet Lt. Cmdr. Keira Tessalone
Program Commander: (Ret.) Lt. Col. Robert Antolino
Cadet Maj. Jonathan Lett from Daleville High School and Program Commander Chief Warrant Officer 4 Nathaniel Barkley also received a Cadet of the Year leadership award but were not able to attend the ceremony.
“The Military Affairs Committee is proud to have the opportunity to honor these outstanding students and their commanders,” Boyle said during the presentation.