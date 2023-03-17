During its regular quarterly meeting, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors and Military Affairs Committee Chairman Ret. Col. Tom Boyle honored five area JROTC cadets for outstanding leadership and performance during the current school year.

Cadet of the Year leadership awards were presented to:

1. Carroll High School - Army JROTC

Cadet Lt. Col. Kai Johnson

Program Commander: CSM Jason Palfreeman

2. Dothan High School - Army JROTC

Cadet Sgt. Zakiyah Newby

Program Commander: (Ret.) Sgt. Maj. Tracy Adams

3. Houston County Career Academy – Army JROTC

Cadet Sgt. Brooke Boatwright

Program Commander: (Ret.) Lt. Col. John Tatom

4. Rehobeth High School - Navy JROTC

Cadet Lt. Cmdr. Keira Tessalone

Program Commander: (Ret.) Lt. Col. Robert Antolino

Cadet Maj. Jonathan Lett from Daleville High School and Program Commander Chief Warrant Officer 4 Nathaniel Barkley also received a Cadet of the Year leadership award but were not able to attend the ceremony.

“The Military Affairs Committee is proud to have the opportunity to honor these outstanding students and their commanders,” Boyle said during the presentation.