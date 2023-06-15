A child accidentally shot a Dothan woman at a home Wednesday evening.

According to Dothan Police, on Wednesday June 14, at around 6:05 p.m., officers responded to a possible firearm assault at Martin Homes, located on North Range Street.

Upon arrival, police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. It was later determined that adults in the residence had a gun and believed it was in an area not accessible to a small child.

However, the child located the gun and accidentally shot the woman. The victim was transported to an area hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.