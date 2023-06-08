OZARK-Six Carroll High School Track and Field Team members competed the 5A state championship meet in Gulf Shores last month and the team was recognized for their accomplishments their at the Ozark City Council meeting Tuesday.

CHS Track and Field Coach Makia Plott introduced Jordan Brown, Alana Coleman, Helijah Horne, QuaDarious Lightner, Edward Sirmans, and Isaiah Riggins to the council.

Plott said QuaDarious Lightner placed fifth in the boy’s long jump, with a mark of 20 feet-3.25 inches

Isaiah Riggins placed sixth in the boy’s long jump, with a jump of 20 feet, 2 inches.

Plott said Riggins competed in the boys high jump, and placed 17th, with a jump of 5 feet, 6 inches as well as competing in the boy’s 400 meter run, placing ninth, with a time of 53.15 seconds.

“Riggins wrapped up his state competition competing in the boys 4 x 800 meter run, along with teammates-Jordan Brown, QuaDarious, Lightner and Edward Sirmans,” said Plott. “They placed 13th, with a time of 9:09.13.”

Helijah Horne competed in the boy’s discus throw and placed 20th, with a mark of 112 feet and Alana Coleman made it to the podium, placing third in the state in the girl’s long jump with a personal record of 16 feet, 10 inches. Coleman also competed in the girl’s high jump, with a personal record of 4 feet, 10 inches, placing ninth out of 22, and the girl’s triple jump, with a mark of 32 feet, placing 12 out of 22.

Also introduced at the council meeting was Jaquez Strong, who was presented with his state championship ring won for his discus throw during last year’s state meet. The delayed presentation, Plott said, was due to delayed production from the company it was purchased through.