The Houston County Farm Center deal is no more.

"If we buy it, it's ours," District 4 Commissioner John Ferguson said. "The maintenance becomes ours and the landlord status is ours. I don't know about the revenue model but without a specific need, I don't think we need to continue to try to purchase the property."

During its regular meeting on Tuesday, Dothan city commissioners voted to cancel a multimillion-dollar purchase agreement with Houston County for the Farm Center property.

In March 2022, the county commission planned to sell its 84% stake in the property to the City of Dothan after the city had offered $2.2 million for it. Since that day, the deal never closed, and the closing date was pushed back numerous times.

After a new county commission was seated in November 2022, it came to a consensus and realized keeping the property could benefit the county in the long run.

“In early December we started having thoughts about keeping the property for our future growth needs,” Houston County Commission chairman Brandon Shoupe, said, at an April 6 administrative meeting.

In a regular meeting on April 10, the Houston County Commission unanimously voted in favor of a request to mutually agree with the City of Dothan to cancel the agreement. Once that decision was made, it was up to the city on whether to approve or reject the request.

On Tuesday, city commissioners Ferguson, Gantt Pierce, David Crutchfield, and Mayor Mark Saliba all voted in favor of cancelling the purchase. However, the vote wasn't unanimous as commissioners Kevin Dorsey, Aristotle Kirkland, and Bradley Bedwell all voted against the idea.

Bedwell voted against backing out of the deal because he hasn't gotten a clear answer whether any future plans for the property would benefit his district.

"Everybody knows it's an eyesore and it wasn't being maintained," Bedwell said. "I'm not sure of allowing the county to be in the driver's seat is going to benefit District 3 because I don't know if it's going to continue to be an eyesore or if it will be maintained. The problem I'm having is I haven't got a plan on what's going to be there other than a county hub and that might not be the best thing for my district."

In the end, with a 4-3 vote, the city will now move forward in the process. The city still owns 16% of the Farm Center and Saliba hopes both the county and the city can work together when it comes to making decisions about the property.

"We'll still retain our partial ownership of the property, so we'll have influence about its direction," Saliba said. "I'm confident the county will allow us to provide input so we can figure out what's good for both the county and the city."

While several ideas have been floated around, no concrete plans are in place for the property. Now that is back under the Houston County Commission's control, commissioners will come together to figure out what the next steps are going to be.

“We will get together as a commission and have a work session that deals with nothing but county buildings,” Shoupe said. “We’ll figure out what we can potentially relocate and what structures we could possibly save out there. I think most of them will be removed at some point, but we want to preserve the dome building for future generations.”

In other action Tuesday, the city commission:

— Proclaimed May 14-20 as Police Week.

— Proclaimed May 8-12 as Small Business Week.

— Proclaimed May 12-14 as the Tri-State Family Reunion.

— Approved an application for a Retail Beer and Retail Table Wine License (Off Premises Only) for Shell 431, 2214 Reeves Street, by Dipali Patel.

— Approved an application for a Special Events Retail License (On Premises) for Sunshine Kids Kentucky Derby Gala, 2309 Ross Clark Circle, by Vishal Anand.

— Approved an application for a Retail Beer and Retail Table Wine License (Off Premises Only) for Super Station 3, 1676 East Cottonwood Road, by Prerak Patel.

— Confirmed the costs incurred in structure abatement proceedings for properties determined to be nuisances and turning the amounts over to the county tax collector to be added to the next regular bills for taxes levied against the properties.

— Continued the tax levied on property situated in the City of Dothan at the rate of five (5) mills upon each one dollar of assessed value and fixing the compensation of the tax assessor and tax collector for collecting and assessing the tax.

— Appointed Johnathan Clay Dempsey as Interim Civic Center/Opera House Director effective April 25, 2023.

— Entered into a Private Development Agreement with M4 Development, LLC for the installation and maintenance of a new water line and meters for The Cottages located at 203 Front Porch Court.

— Entered into a Private Development Agreement with the Houston County Board of Education for the installation and maintenance of water meters that serve Wicksburg School located at 1172 S State Hwy 123.

— Entered into a permit agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the installation of a tap and valve for a fire hydrant, tap for domestic water service, and tap for irrigation service for a new Taco Bell at 3282 Reeves Street.

— Entered into a Service Order with RDG Planning & Design for design and construction phase services for the Wiregrass Innovation Center Project for a not to exceed fee of $2,155,625, and appropriating funds for said services.

— Accepted a Proposal from RDG Planning & Design for program and conceptual design services for the Wiregrass Museum, Theater, and Arena Project for a not to exceed fee of $120,000, and appropriating funds for said services.

— Appropriated $683,207 to the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority for assistance in funding the revitalization of downtown.

— Entered into a Purchase Agreement with Houston County Healthcare Authority in the amount of $350,000 and accepting a warranty deed for a parcel of property located in the 2400 block of John D. Odom Road for an electrical substation.

— Awarded bids and approving other purchases over $15,000 by the city.

— Approved advance travel requests for city employees.