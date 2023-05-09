The City of Dothan kicked off the first phase of its City Center Project Tuesday morning with the demolition of the old Dothan Utilities building.

The building, located next to the Dothan Opera House, is being knocked down in order to allow construction of the City Center Plaza to begin. Once the demolition is complete, several features including an outdoor amphitheater, a public art display system, and outdoor gathering spaces, will be constructed.

During the project's first phase, major changes will be made to the Dothan Opera House. Its theater technology and lighting, restrooms, and other facilities will undergo upgrades, and a three-story addition featuring interior mezzanine and pre-function space is expected to be constructed.

Construction on the Opera House and the spaces around it will take around two years to complete. The city hopes to open everything in Spring 2025.