Several City of Dothan employees participated in Southeast Health Foundation's HeartSafe "Press the Chest" event on Thursday in honor of National CPR and AED Awareness Week, which is June 1-7.

Over 100 city employees descended on the Westgate Recreation Center and Wiregrass Public Safety Center in order to take part in the free hands-only CPR and AED training class.

The Dothan Fire Department and Southeast Alabama Emergency Medical Services hosted the training with the goal of making the City of Dothan a heart-friendly place to work and live.

On Friday, Dothan Leisure Services held CPR and AED training for all summer camp counselors before camps are set to begin next week.

The CPR training events will continue throughout the week with classes being held at SARCOA on June 5, Southeast Alabama Emergency Medical Services offices on June 6, and Adams Beverages on June 7. Participants are encouraged to register ahead of time at https://www.sehealthfoundation.org/heartsafe/.

In recognition of the national week, the Water World Water Tower will “dance” each night to the beat of Stayin’ Alive and I Will Survive. Turn your radio to 88.1 to hear the music.

Additional information about the HeartSafe “Press the Chest'' CPR training events, can be found at www.sehealthfoundation.org.