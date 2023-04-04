Exciting things are coming to the City of Dothan.

“Hundreds of hours have been put in trying to figure out what would work best for the area,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. “We want to create a public space where people can come and park their cars and have plenty of things to do. I think we are on the right track to accomplish just that.”

Nearly a hundred people descended on the Wiregrass Museum of Art Tuesday to listen to a presentation about the City Center project and what it means for the future of the city.

Members from RDG Planning & Design and SS&L Architects, who are involved in the planning and design process, were on hand and gave a 15-minute presentation about the plans for the City Center. After the presentation, attendees had the opportunity to meet with designers one on one to get more information. People also had the chance to get a virtual tour of the city center using VR goggles.

The existing Opera House will have its theater technology and lighting upgraded, and its restrooms and facilities renovated in order to improve ticketing and circulation. Aside from revamping the existing building, a three-story addition will be attached to the west side of the building.

Volume space will be featured on the ground floor of the addition and can be used for a variety of different purposes.

“There will be a video wall so you can hold a big presentation and there is plenty of space if one wanted to hold a banquet,” Matt Coen, an architect from RDG, said.

The addition will pay homage to the original building which has stood since 1915.

“We are going to be using the same kind of brick that is on the existing building for the addition,” Coen said.

Outside of the Opera House, once the former utilities collections building is knocked down, the City Center Plaza will be constructed and feature public gathering spaces, upper-level decks to area businesses, a public art display system and an outdoor amphitheater big enough to hold small performances for over 200 people.

The City Center Plaza is being considered the “Center of Gravity” for the project. City Center Way will be constructed in order to make sure that the public can easily access all areas of the City Center.

“Connecting Foster to the area was one of our biggest priorities,” Pat Dunn, a landscape architect at RDG, said. “So, City Center Way will serve as the primary east to west pedestrian walkway that unifies the whole space.”

The presentation also went over the plans for the Wiregrass Innovation Center. HudsonAlpha Wiregrass will be the primary users of this facility for educational purposes. It will also serve as an economic development incubator space for start-up businesses looking to branch into the Dothan market.

According to Coen, construction on the Opera House and the spaces around it will begin in the Fall of this year and open in Fall 2025. As for the Wiregrass Innovation Center, construction is expected to start in Winter 2023 and open around the same time as the Opera House.