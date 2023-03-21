The City of Dothan is making changes to its garbage pickup schedule.

Beginning the week of Monday, April 3, all regularly scheduled Friday garbage and recycling collections will be moving to Wednesday.

All trash pick-up (yard debris and bulky items) will be rescheduled to occur on the same day as garbage pickup for all Dothan residents.

These two adjustments will allow garbage, recycling, and trash to be picked up on the same day.

For more information, contact Environmental Services at 334-615-3822.