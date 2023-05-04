Several City of Dothan buildings will be glowing red this week to honor fallen firefighters and their families.

“This nationwide effort to turn our communities red is in its fifth year of paying tribute to our fallen brothers and sisters across the country," Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said. “Tragically, we lose too many firefighters each year in the line of duty, both career and volunteer."

Beginning Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7, the Dothan Civic Center, all of Dothan's fire stations, the Westgate Water Tower, Justice Park, and Flowers Hospital, will turn red as part of America's Tribute to Fallen Firefighters.

The Dothan Fire Department and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation invite everyone to participate in this tribute by lighting their building or home in red.

For more information, contact Chris Etheridge at 334-615-4522.