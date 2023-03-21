Renovation work on the Dothan Opera House could be underway soon.

During its regular Tuesday meeting, the Dothan City Commission agreed to quitclaim deed the property to the Public Building Authority, paving the way for renovations to begin at the facility.

“We have planned renovations to the Opera House and the Events Plaza and in order to make this work, it is necessary for the city to deed the property to the Public Building Authority,” Kevin Cowper, the city manager, told commissioners during the meeting.

The Public Building Authority was created by the commission in January 2023 with the purpose of providing a mechanism for the construction of public buildings. A formal process will now be initiated, and construction on the opera house will begin once the process is finished.

In August of last year, the City approved a contract with RDG Planning and Design for two projects involving the City Center and the Dothan Opera House.

The contract for the Dothan Opera House was nearly $1.2 million and a budget of $9 million was set aside for the construction. The expected total cost for the opera house project could exceed $10 million.

Construction will take about 18 months to complete once it begins. Some of the renovations include upgrades to the building’s HVAC system, audio-visual elements, and lighting.

The City will serve as an agent for the construction.

“We will be doing all of the necessary construction documents and funding,” Cowper said.

Once the construction is complete, the City of Dothan will take the building back.

“The City will lease the Opera House back from the Public Building Authority so that folks can continue to enjoy concerts and other events,” Cowper said.

In other action Tuesday, the city commission:

— Authorized the issuance of the city’s $10,015,000 General Obligation Warrant (Series 2023-DWSRF-DL) to provide funds for the 2022 Ross Clark Circle Watermain Improvements and Woodland Redwater Project.

— Confirmed the costs incurred in the weed abatement of properties nuisances and turning the amounts over to the county tax collector to be added to the next regular bills for taxes levied against the respective lots and/or parcels of land.

— Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for the American Rescue Plan Act Grant in the amount of $2 million for the 2022 Ross Clark Circle Watermain Improvements and Woodland Redwater Project.

— Entered into an agreement with Poly Inc. for construction administration and resident project representative professional services in the amount of $695,000 for the 2022 Ross Clark Circle Watermain Improvements.

— Entered into an agreement with Poly Inc. for construction administration professional services in the amount of $168,000 for the 2022 Woodland Redwater Project.

— Entered into a facility rental contract with National Peanut Festival Association for the 2023 Spring Therapeutics Bike Ride event sessions.

— Adopted the Title VI Program required by the Alabama Department of Transportation for subrecipients receiving federal funding for transit services.

— Approved the release of petty cash funds in the amount of $500 each for the Leisure Services Department and Performing Arts Department.

— Entered into an agreement with the United States Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for participation in the Dothan Post Montgomery Drug Task Force for reimbursement of overtime expenses, and appropriating funds for said reimbursement.

— Entered into an agreement with the DEA for participation in the Tactical Diversion Task Squad for reimbursement of overtime expenses, and appropriating funds for said reimbursement.

— Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the DEA for participation in the Montgomery High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force for reimbursement of overtime expenses, and appropriating funds for said reimbursement.

— Entered into a permit agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for a fire line at 2011 Ross Clark Circle.

— Authorized Brownfield Tax Abatements for eligible city sales and use and ad valorem non-educational taxes for Town Terrace Dothan, LLC.

— Authorized Brownfield Tax Abatements for eligible city sales and use and ad valorem non-educational taxes for CareMed Clinic, LLC

— Authorized Brownfield Tax Abatements for eligible city sales and use and ad valorem non-educational taxes for Realo Properties, LLC.

— Amended various accounts in the 2023 Fiscal Year Budget.

– Appointed Brian Lapham and re-appointed Ashley Tolbert and Neil Holloway as members of the Wiregrass Public Safety Center Advisory Committee.

— Declared certain personal property as obsolete and no longer needed for public or municipal purposes and authorizing the disposal of said property by whatever means is determined to be in the best interest of the city.

— Approved payment of invoices for the month of February 2023 in the amount of $16,883,565.48.

— Awarded bids and approved other purchases over $15,000 by the city, and appropriated funds for said purchases.

— Approved advance travel requests for city employees.