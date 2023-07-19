The City of Enterprise will host a blood drive on Thursday at the Enterprise Farmers Market.

The blood drive will take place inside the LifeSouth Bloodmobile from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donors must be 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and show photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds require written parental permission.

All donors will receive a $20 e-gift card, a recognition item, and a free cholesterol screening. Platelet and double red cell donors will receive an additional $20 e-gift card.

The Enterprise Farmers Market, located at 525 N. Main St., is a covered, open-air facility that operates Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m.

The market features farm fresh produce, canned goods, baked goods, honey, soap, jewelry, leather goods, flowers, plants, and more.