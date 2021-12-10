Civic clubs host special needs Christmas party

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise and the Enterprise Rotary Club held a special needs Christmas party in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church of Enterprise.

Pat Green the LPCE Chair for the Christmas Party did another excellent job of contacting the schools for list of special needs individuals, getting their wish lists and inviting them and their parents to attend.

Members of the two clubs met one evening to purchase a gift from the wish lists for each person and then met the following week to wrap the gifts. LPCE members decorated the hall and placed the gifts under the Christmas tree. Individuals attending checked in upon arriving to get their name tag and a "goodie" basket filled with many special gifts.

Singing of Christmas carols was followed by cheeseburgers, chips, a Christmas tree cake and a drink.

The highlight of the evening - Santa appeared and as each name was read, Santa delivered the gift to them personally to give their families an opportunity to take a photo.

Special thanks to all the members of the two clubs that assisted with this project. Many members from each club volunteered to make the evening a success.

The photo only includes the members who were the cleaning crew after the party was over (from left) Jack, Linda and Will Leib; Santa (Donnie Uptain); Fran Walters, Carol Bass, Jane Baxley, Linda Peterson, Debbie Godfrey; Judene Fluker; Caroline Gebhart and Jacque Hawkins. Shown in the photo with Santa is a very happy Gracie Andrews.

