Claudette's tornado tally reaches 7 across 4 states - 2 in Alabama

EAST BREWTON — Thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Claudette produced at least seven confirmed tornadoes across the South over the weekend.

National Weather Service surveyors confirmed three tornadoes in Mississippi, two in Alabama, and one each in Georgia and North Carolina, all occurring Saturday or Sunday.

The most noteworthy twister struck East Brewton, Alabama, on Saturday. That storm had estimated top winds of 127 mph (204 kilometers per hour). The storm stayed on the ground for 22 miles (35 kilometers) across southwest Alabama, destroying many mobile homes and damaging businesses and a high school. Emergency management officials say 20 people were injured, two seriously. It was the only Claudette-associated twister that produced injuries. The damage path was as wide as 650 yards (600 meters) with the tornado finally lifting off near Castleberry.

Crews continued to clear debris in East Brewton and Brewton on Monday. The American Red Cross fed people and churches distributed cleanup supplies while officials said on social media that they were trying to match volunteers to people with damage.

Another much weaker storm hit near Florala, Alabama, on Saturday, with top winds of 80 mph (130 kilometers per hour) and a path that stretched 0.6 miles (1 kilometer).