Clayhatchee VFD buildings named in honor of Sparks, Webb

CLAYHATCHEE — Two longtime members of the Clayhatchee Volunteer Fire Department were recognized with buildings named in their honor Saturday.

Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon, Clayhatchee Mayor Steve Guice, Dale County Firefighters Association President Wes Etheredge and Dale County Firefighter Association Secretary Terri Etheredge were among those who gathered with Clayhatchee VFD Board Chairman Gayle Pouncey, VFD Fire Chief Rick Patrick and members of the all-volunteer rescue squad as the VFD’s fire bay was named in honor of former Fire Chief Shawn Sparks and the training building, a former Assembly of God Church, was named in honor of former Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Webb.

“These are good, strong people,” said the mayor as he surveyed the scene at the dedication. Both Sparks and Webb, now retired from the department, said they were humbled by the honor. Both took the lead in moving the VFD from the town hall to its present location on its own land and buildings in 2015.

The Clayhatchee Volunteer Fire Department has nine volunteer firefighters, including the chief. The department has two fire engines and two brush fire trucks.

Shortly after Sparks joined the fire department, he was named chief, said Patrick. “He brought this department to where it is today.

“And if it wasn’t for Dennis Webb, we wouldn’t have this fire department,” Patrick said. “It is just a complete and utter to name these buildings in honor of these men who have given so much of themselves to this department.”