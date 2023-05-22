NEW BROCKTON-Property tax collection in Coffee County is the highest that Revenue Commissioner Ronnie Burns has seen in the 44 years he’s been in office, he told Coffee County Commissioners at the meeting Monday morning.

“This is the largest collection year that we’ve ever had since I’ve been in office,” Burns told commissioners during his state-mandated annual report of collections that he said are some 15% to 18% higher than last year.

Inflation is what Burns said has created the increased collections. “It’s the two-by-four studs, it’s the cost of plywood, it’s the cost of housing, it’s the cost of land,” he said. “The increase is basically across the board, all based on the value of the home.”

Property tax collection in all the municipalities in the county are up, Burns said. Kinston went from $23,000 to $27,000 collected this year. New Brockton went from $32,000 to $39,000. Elba went from $118,000 to $140,000. Enterprise went from $2,715,000 to $3,243,000.

“We’ve never had anything like this in my time in office,” Burns said, adding that the overall increase from last year is $3.2million.

The Coffee County Commission meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 9 a.m. in the county government building in New Brockton. The meetings are open to the public.