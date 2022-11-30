Coffee County sheriff warns of new phone scam

NEW BROCKTON — Some medical clinics in Coffee County have been the targets of a new phone scam and Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton is asking the public to be aware that his deputies are not making the phone calls being attributed to them.

Sutton said that reports to his office indicate that a person is calling nurse practitioners and walk-in medical clinics to tell them that an employee in their office did not respond to a subpoena for court and that there is currently an arrest warrant out for the employee named.

Sutton said that the scam phone callers are using the names Matthew Dykes or Greg Smith and saying that they are employees of the Coffee County Sheriff's office.

“The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office does not have anyone employed by those names,” Sutton said, adding that no one from his office makes such calls. “The callers are instructing people to go to their financial institution or local pharmacy and purchase credit cards to pay the fines.”

Sutton said the scammers are using New Brockton Police Department’s address of 706 E. McKinnon Street as a meeting place to give the caller the credit card.

Sutton said that any recipient of one of these calls should end the phone call and block the phone number.