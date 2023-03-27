NEW BROCKTON-A $5,235,225 resurfacing project that includes 28.76 miles of 10 county roads was outlined by Coffee County Engineer Marty Lentz at the commission meeting at the government complex building here Monday morning.

At approximately $184,000 per mile to resurface each two lane county roads, cost has clearly escalated, Lentz said.

Coffee County Commission Chairman Dean Smith credited retired state Sen. Jimmy Holley for the funding. Lentz echoed that appreciation. “We’re going to have a busy summer resurfacing roads.”

In Coffee County District 1, set to be resurfaced are 1.37 miles of County Road 346 and 2.74 miles of County Road 239. The resurfacing of 4.41 miles of County Road 239 is completed.

In Coffee County District 2, set to be resurfaced is 1.63 miles of County Road 105.

In Coffee County District 3, set to be resurfaced is 2.97 miles of County Road 450.

In Coffee County District 3 and 4, set to be resurfaced is 8.94 miles of County Road 636.

In Coffee County District 4, set to be resurfaced is 1.94 miles of County Road 719.

In Coffee County District 5, set to be resurfaced is 0.37 miles of County Road 502.

In Coffee County District 6 and 7, set to be resurfaced is 3.36 miles of County Road 157 and in District 7, set to be resurfaced is 1.01 miles of County Road 266.

In other business, the commission approved the reappointment of Enterprise Mayor William Cooper, Coffee County Administrator Rod Morgan, and Margaret Calhoun to the SARCOA Board of Directors.

Coffee County Commission meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of each month at the county government building in New Brockton at 9 a.m. The meetings are open to the public.