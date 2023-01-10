Coffee-Pike DA gets supernumerary status, joins Dothan law firm

ENTERPRISE - Outgoing 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Anderson was named to supernumerary status by Gov. Kay Ivey Monday, making him the first supernumerary to serve Coffee and Pike counties since longtime public servant Joel Folmar passed away in 2008.

Anderson said Tuesday that he received Ivey’s letter stating that he has qualified for supernumerary status, which indicates that he has retired from the full-time post but will continue to work for the DA’s office where he has served for 19 years on a part-time basis. “A supernumerary district attorney is essentially a retired status — with strings attached,” he said. “A supernumerary can be called upon any time to prosecute cases statewide.”

The governor will appoint Anderson’s successor and the appointing process has begun, he said. “The only way an interim district attorney would be appointed is if a decision is not made by the governor’s office by Jan. 17.

Anderson was first elected district attorney in 2010 for the 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes Coffee and Pike counties. Prior to that, he had served as an assistant district attorney in the circuit for nearly seven years. He was reelected in November 2022 for a third term, which was set to begin Jan. 17. He will instead step down that day, which is the same day that his supernumerary status starts.

A week later, Anderson begins a new chapter in his legal career as he starts with the Dothan-based law firm of Cherry and Irwin Jan. 23.

“I am excited about pursuing the civil avenue of law,” Anderson said. “Ben and I have had criminal and civil cases over the years that have overlapped and we became friends. I have a great deal of respect for him and the attorneys at that firm and look forward to working with them.”

Anderson said that the decision to leave public service was a difficult one.

“I do feel good about the decision right now, but it was a difficult decision to make because I’ve been a full-time prosecutor for 19 years,” he said, adding that the decision “to take the leap” was made after consulting with his wife and after "a great deal of prayer."

A “military brat” who graduated from Enterprise High School in 1996, Anderson said he’d lived in five places by the time he was 5 years old. “My father was stationed at Fort Rucker, which is what brought us to the area,” Anderson said. Growing up in Enterprise, Anderson attended Holly Hill School, Coppinville Junior High School, and Dauphin Junior High School before graduating from EHS and then attending Enterprise State Junior College for a year prior to earning an undergraduate degree from Birmingham-Southern College and his law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law.

He and his wife “came right back home” to Enterprise where they have raised their three children, one an EHS junior, one an EHS freshman and a sixth grader at Holly Hill Elementary.

The son of the late Foy and retired Col. Dr. Jack Anderson of Enterprise said he was a in private practice in Elba, “practicing law for about seven months, fresh out of law school” in 2004 when he was asked to lunch by retired Circuit Judge and then Coffee-Pike counties District Attorney Gary McAliley.

“He told me he was losing an assistant district attorney and when I asked him who he was thinking of replacing that person with, he told me it was me,” Anderson said.

“I had never considered prosecution whatsoever,” he said. “But then I asked myself why this opportunity was being given to me and my wife and I prayed about it before deciding to accept the opportunity.

“Essentially, I walked into this a fairly new attorney, wet behind the ears,” Anderson said. “‘Judge Mac’ took me under his wing, and I started trying cases from the get-go.”

This most recent decision Anderson calls an opportunity that is best for his family. “It also turns a page to a new chapter in our lives and gives me the opportunity to dive into another area of law,” he said.

“Being a prosecutor got into my blood, it became a part of me,” Anderson said. “I have told my staff that I’ll always be a prosecutor and when I am called upon, I will serve."