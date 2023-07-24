“I will work hard, I will be transparent, and I will seek to secure justice in every case,” Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox said after being sworn in to office in January of this year. He reiterated that promise to those attending the Republic Women of Coffee County meeting last week.

Tarbox was appointed to the district attorney’s post Jan. 20 by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve the remainder of the term vacated upon the retirement of Tom Anderson, who was appointed to supernumerary status by the governor earlier. “I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my administration,” Ivey said in her letter of appointment to Tarbox. “I know you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama.”

Tarbox was speaker at the lunch meeting where he outlined the purpose of the district attorney’s office and stressed their commitment to public service. There are three office locations in Coffee and Pike Counties with 13 full time employees in Enterprise, a part time employee at the Elba Courthouse and six full time and four part time employees in Troy.

There are five full time assistant district attorneys and a part time ADA that handle an average of 21 jury trial terms per year, each with between 30 to 100 cases on the docket. There are also eight grand jury terms a year.

Tarbox said that the DA office deals with all felony cases and all traffic and municipal cases that occur in Coffee and Pike County cities without municipal courts. The office contracts with the Coffee and Pike County Department of Human Resources for child support cases. Juvenile delinquent and civil asset forfeiture cases are included in the functions of the DA office.

“We currently have 64 capital murder, murder, and attempted murder cases pending between the two counties,” Tarbox said. “That is a staggering number and workload.”

Tarbox said his office is preparing for the fall trial terms, which will include up to three capital murder trials.

“Our staff is very dedicated, our attorneys are very dedicated and you can rest assured that we are going to get the job done,” Tarbox said. “We must do what it takes to ensure that those intent on doing harm to others are put behind bars. We must also ensure that every victim receives justice.

“We will continue to strive to keep violent offenders behind bars where they belong,” Tarbox said. “We take those matters very seriously.”