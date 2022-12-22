Coldest temps of the season arrive early Friday and will linger through Christmas

Wiregrass residents are expected to awake Friday to the coldest temperatures of the season and will see little change over the Christmas weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

At 7 a.m. Friday, the temperature is expected to be around 28 and the high for the day may get just above freezing before falling to around 16 overnight. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be more of the same, although on Sunday the high temperature will rise to the low 40s under sunny skies.

A wind advisory is in effect through noon Friday and area emergency management agency officials continue to monitor the weather that includes a hard freeze watch for the entire Wiregrass area through Sunday morning.

A wind advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 miles per hour are expected for at least two hours or gusts between 40 to 47 miles per hour for any length of time are possible, according to National Weather Service officials.

Dothan/Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah urged people to test their supplemental heating systems before they are needed. “And please remember to check on the elderly and any pets,” Judah said Thursday. “Wrapping outside pipes is a good precaution to take as well.”

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, wrapped pipes should be allowed to drip slowly. People with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The possibility of “black ice” — a transparent glaze forming a slick surface when there is a sudden temperature drop — on rural roads and bridges is a reality with the combination of drizzling rains and subfreezing temperatures as low as 15 degrees,” Judah said. “Motorists are urged to exercise caution and drive more slowly."

Wiregrass 2-1-1 Executive Director David Duke said his agency has a list of warming stations in the area but urges citizens to visit the Wiregrass 2-1-1 Facebook page as updated information will be posted there as soon as it is available.

A warming station at the Cultural and Convention Center in Daleville is the most recent warming station to open. Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton had posted a social media plea for volunteers to help man the station Wednesday. The Daleville warming shelter at 750 S. Daleville Ave. will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day beginning Friday night and ending Dec. 27, said Daleville Department of Public Safety Chief John Crawford. The shelter will not be available during the daylight hours and cots and blankets will be provided by the Red Cross. There will not be a kitchen open, but snacks will be available. Call the city hall at (334) 598-2345.

The First Baptist Church Dothan, at 300 W. Main St., with support from the community, opened a warming station in the Family Life Center directly behind the church Friday at 7 a.m. for the homeless and those who are unsheltered.

Duke said the warming station will remain open until Monday morning at 7. Sign-in will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. People must sign in by 9 p.m. each evening to stay the night. Once signed in for the night, if a person leaves, they cannot be re-admitted. Dinner, snacks, and a warm place to stay will be provided. The warming station will operate from 7 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Duke said that volunteers for four-hour shifts beginning at 7 a.m. each day at the First Baptist Church Dothan warming station are needed. Those interested in volunteering should call (334) 500-3835 and leave a message.

Duke said that donations to the First Baptist Church Dothan of snack-type items, bottled water, sodas, individually packed drinks, ready to eat meals, soups and sandwiches will be much appreciated. Pillows, coats, and hygiene items are also appreciated and can be dropped off beginning 7 a.m. Friday.

In Coffee County, those needing shelter from the weekend weather may go to the Christian Mission Center at 231 Geneva Highway in Enterprise. If there is no vacancy at the mission site, a motel voucher for the evening can be provided. Those with no transportation are asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-1211.

In the Geneva County town of Hartford, protection from cold temperatures will be on an “as-needed” basis. Requests for shelter should be directed to the Hartford Police Department at (334) 588-2222.

In Henry County, residents requiring assistance related to sheltering for the forecast arctic weather can contact Henry County Dispatch at (334) 693-2222. The operator will obtain the appropriate information, notify EMA, and arrangements will be made for placement at a shelter.