ENTERPRISE–The community is invited to attend the quarterly meeting of the Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) on Tuesday, April 11, where United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence Maj. Gen. Michael McCurry will be the guest speaker.

The event, held one day after the renaming the Home of Army Aviation to Fort Novosel, begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center. “We are delighted that Enterprise is one of the Wiregrass cities to host an AUSA luncheon each year, and we are especially honored to have Maj. Gen. McCurry as our speaker,” Mayor William E. Cooper said. “Certainly, we want to give Maj. Gen. McCurry a great Enterprise welcome and hear what he has to say about the challenges facing today’s Army. It’s just as important for our community to attend this meeting in great numbers to show our patriotic spirit, our steadfast commitment to maintaining the Army’s strength, and to ensuring a great quality of life for our soldiers and their families.”

Fort Rucker-Wiregrass AUSA Chapter President Doug Wynn said anyone who believes in a strong national defense with special concern for the Army won’t want to miss this event. “Come and hear Maj. Gen. McCurry, and if you’re not already a member of AUSA, we invite you to learn more and join us in supporting our great local installation and the Army as a whole,” Wynn said. McCurry’s speech will be his first public address in Enterprise since assuming command of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker in July 2022.

The son and son-in-law of Army aviators, McCurry has a lifelong connection to Army Aviation, and has said his command assignment at Fort Rucker was somewhat of a homecoming. His wife, Sadie, is an Enterprise native and graduate of Enterprise High School.

The luncheon will provide an opportunity to not only hear from McCurry but to meet and network with soldiers who are serving our community and our country. Because AUSA is an advocate for these soldiers, Cooper and Wynn reminded that soldiers are always considered the special guests at AUSA gatherings.

Businesses and organizations who purchase tables for April 11 are encouraged to fill them with representatives but are also welcome to offer any open seats to soldiers for the opportunity to meet them and express appreciation for their service.

Tickets, which include a catered lunch, are $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight. Reservations can be made by contacting Tanya Hatley at tanyahatley@gmail.com or (931) 980-3963 by Wednesday, April 5. If any seats at your table will be empty, please inform her so that available seating can be designated for soldiers.