Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis has appointed Nicole Goodman to serve as the department’s new District II Manager, supervising veterans service offices in the state’s center-most 25 counties.

Goodman will be responsible for ensuring each county office in District II has the needed personnel coverage in place and will enforce general rules, work habits, and standards. In coordination with the Director of Quality Assurance and Training, she will also train and retrain employees on policies, operating procedures, rules, and quality control of claims processing.

“Nicole has excelled in the community with assisting and supporting the veterans of Tallapoosa County,” said Commissioner Kent Davis. “She has been an asset to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs as a Veterans Service Officer, and we look forward to her excellent work continuing in the District II Manager role.”

Goodman served in the U.S. Air Force as a Persian Farsi cryptologic linguist. She joined the ADVA as a Veterans Service Officer in Tallapoosa County in 2017. In that role, she provided counsel and assistance for veterans and their families with state and veteran benefits. Goodman also built and maintained a positive, successful relationship with local and county officials, participated in community and public outreach events, and displayed effective and compassionate interpersonal skills with clear written and oral communication.

Goodman assumed her new role as District II Manager Aug. 1.