Learning to hunt may seem out of reach for those who didn’t grow up with hunting as part of their family experience. Fortunately, Alabama’s Adult Mentored Hunting program teaches all the skills needed to put wild game on the dinner table and help start new traditions. Getting started in the AMH program is as simple as signing up for a Hunting 101 workshop.

Designed by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for anyone with little to no hunting experience, the daylong workshops take place at various Wildlife Management Areas throughout the state and provide participants with an opportunity to learn hunting basics, firearm safety and handling, where to hunt and the equipment needed. Immediately following the workshops, participants are encouraged to use their new skills by small game hunting on the WMA with assistance from experienced mentors.

Registration for Hunting 101 is currently open. The first workshop of the 2023-2024 season will take place at the William R. Ireland-Cahaba River WMA near Birmingham Sept. 16. There is a $20 registration fee for each workshop. To learn more about the AMH program or register for a workshop, visit www.outdooralabama.com/hunting/adult-mentored-hunting-program.

“Hunting 101 is open to anyone with an interest in learning how to hunt,” said Brandon Holloway, Conservation Enforcement Officer and AMH/Assistant R3 (Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation) Coordinator for WFF. “Our hope is that participants walk away from the experience with the skills and confidence needed to have a successful hunt on their own or with a hunting partner.”

To attend a workshop, participants must be at least 19 years of age and possess a valid driver’s license. Attending Hunting 101 is required to become eligible to participate in a three-day AMH hunt for deer.

Workshop attendees will be notified by email if they have been randomly selected for an AMH hunt. Additional Hunting 101 workshop dates for the 2023-2024 season include Sept. 23 at Swan Creek WMA near Decatur and Sept. 30 at the Upper Delta WMA near Mobile.

