The Coffee County Extension office will be hosting the 2023 Alabama Grazing Academy class on Friday Sept. 22 at the Coffee County Extension office located at 1055 East McKinnon Street in New Brockton.

Registration is completed online and limited to the first 35 participants. The academy features lectures and hands-on demonstrations.

Registration fee is $40 and includes lunch.

Topic include calculating stocking rates, designing watering systems, fencing for temporary grazing, fertilizing with manure, and soil health management.

For any questions, call Animal Science and Forages Regional Extension Agent Rickey Hudson at (334) 726-6814.