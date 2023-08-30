Highway travel during the 2023 Labor Day holiday weekend is expected to be heavy in Alabama, and the Alabama Department of Transportation urges motorists to drive safely.

For the safety of the traveling public, as well as construction and maintenance workers, there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstate highways from Friday, Sept. 1, at noon through Monday, Sept. 4, at 11:59 p.m.

“With so many people heading to football games or to the beach or lake during the holiday weekend, it’s even more important to focus on driving safely,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama Coordinator with ALDOT. “Buckle up every seat, every trip. A seat belt is your best defense on the road.”

Throughout the year, ALDOT limits road construction during major holiday weekends. Emergency lane closures may be possible depending on specific circumstances on interstates and other state roadways.

To help combat crashes and fatalities, ALDOT offers these holiday driving tips:

1) Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

People are almost seven times more likely to die in a crash when the driver is under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Designating a sober driver before drinking is key to preventing these deadly crashes.

2) Buckle up, every seat, every time.

Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seatbelt. More than 50 percent of people dying in crashes in Alabama are not wearing a seat belt.

3) Slow down.

Speeding is the leading contributing factor in fatal crashes on Alabama roads.

Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly. Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.