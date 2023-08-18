A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday has claimed the life of an Enterprise man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney.

Joshua Garland Wyatt, 40, was fatally injured when the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Wyatt was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, as a result, he was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene, McKinney said.

The crash occurred on Alabama 134 near the seven-mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of Enterprise, in Coffee County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.