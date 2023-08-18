It was a Tuesday, about 2:20 p.m. and your scribe was polishing off an order of tater logs from Taylor’s IGA in Westgate when one of the ladies working inside Enterprise Banking Co.’s Westgate Branch, after answering the phone, said, “Ricky, it’s for you.”

Here’s what happened.

“Hello.”

“The King is dead.”

“Who shot him?”

“Heart attack.”

“Thanks.”

The bearer of the earth-shattering, life-altering news of the death of 42-year-old Elvis Presley was the late D.W. “Wink” Rodgers, calling from EBCO’s home office downtown.

Wink was always the first to remind friends he had his finger on the pulse of America, so it came as no surprise he passed along bad, as well as good, news as global events developed.

Never have figured out how your scribe decoded what Wink was reporting from that terse conversation but there was never a fleck of doubt about who’d died.

Later in the day, of course, all three networks and radio stations galore carried updates as events in Memphis unfolded and people worldwide began mourning Presley’s death as they mourned their own family losses.

It was in all the papers.

Some fans, like Mary Ann, and your scribe, are still mourning in our own ways today.

Mary Ann bakes cookies and listens to Elvis sing.

Your scribe eats cookies and listens to Elvis sing.

Hmmm.

Your scribe also wonders why Elvis had to have guards to keep women from doing more than throw their drawers at him, while countless other celebrities have been convicted of sexual crimes, after dosing victims with illicit drugs perhaps more powerful than those Elvis took.

Your scribe reads personal emails from Elvis/Graceland soon as they arrive daily in the HoA.

An interesting Elvis Week epistle was “Riley Keogh wins control of Elvis’ estate after court battles with Grandma Priscilla Presley.”

Elvis’s granddaughter Riley’s life has been complicated by recent deaths of her brother, Benjamin Storm Keogh, and her mommy, Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’s only young’un, far as we know.

Lisa Marie provided her children with step-dads Michael Jackson, Nicky Cage, and Michael Lockwood, after Riley’s dad, Danny Keough, and Lisa Marie split the blanket.

Note: Riley and Priscilla remain close and Riley, now ramrodding Graceland, will allow Pris to be buried there.

Riley, if you recall, played reporter Sara Ganim, who broke the sensationally horrific news about Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky’s decades-long sexual abuse of scads of Nittany Lions and football camp young’uns in the movie “Paterno.”

Hmmm.

Your scribe was also reminded of the one-year birthday party for Tupelo Storm Smith-Peterson, Riley’s newest (fourth) child, born by surrogate last August.

Some emails from Graceland hold non-classified information, like this week’s seven arrivals delivered under the guise of “SHOP New Arrivals. SHOP NOW.”

That’s exactly what happened when pages of Elvis memorabilia took over the entire screen of the computer producing these words and provided internet access to all matters of memorabilia/clothing/music/etc. that offered cute gifts for Elvis’s great-granddaughter at unbelievably low prices, with free shipping on $75 or more!

While deciding what to buy for Precious, several items appeared certain to please your scribe’s almost brother, Greg Walls, who’ll celebrate a prime birthday Aug. 20.

Can’t decide between Elvis sunglasses or the TCB coat for Greg.

Regardless, happy birthday, Kid …