Southern border control, space command location, and redistricting were some of the topics brought to the table when United States Rep. Barry Moore was keynote speaker at the Republican Women of Coffee County meeting Wednesday.

Moore said he participated in the House Judiciary Committee’s Department of Homeland Security oversight hearing questioning Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and that he supports Articles of Impeachment against Mayorkas because of his failure to uphold the law at our southern border. “I am appalled at what’s happening at the southern border, and I know my constituents are too,” Moore said. “These border policies make every state a border state.

Moore, who represents 16 counties in the Second Congressional District, retold a story that he said he told Mayorkas during the oversight hearing. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Department recently arrested Grevi Geovani Rivera-Zavala, a 29-year-old illegal alien from Honduras for the rape of a teenage girl in Prattville. The 29-year-old identified as a minor, Moore said. “Why do you think they are finding so many ID cards thrown down south of the border? If people are coming here for asylum, why don’t they want us to know what they are up to?

“We need operational control border control. Last count, 5 million people have crossed the southern border,” Moore said during a trip to Yuma, Arizona, he learned that people from 106 different nations enter the United States through Yuma.”

Moore said the Biden Administration’s decision to keep U.S. Space Command Headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado, instead of the recommended move to Huntsville was politics.

“In the Department of Defense’s own merit-based process, Huntsville was chosen as the No.1 location for SPACECOM and Colorado was No. 5,” said Moore. “It is disappointing, but not surprising, that the Biden Administration has chosen to prioritize partisan politics over national security by rejecting the objectively best location based on the DoD’s own criteria simply because it isn’t a blue state.”

Moore is a cosponsor of articles of impeachment that claim the FBI is targeting citizens “deemed enemies of the Biden regime.”

“When you see people being targeted by our own government, that is a serious issue,” Moore said. “Weaponization of our government against our own people? Can you not question the government, questions elections?” Moore asked. “There’s freedom of speech but all of a sudden when certain people say it they are targeted by the government. Can I not ask if that election was fair? It’s been questioned in previous elections but all of a sudden when certain people say it, it’s a crime. We have a right to question our government.”

On the issue of redistricting lines that could realign the Second Congressional District, Moore said that he feels confident that he’ll do well in his re-election bid in 2024 no matter what the final map will look like. “Lines don’t matter to us. When someone calls because they need help with a government agency, we step up and take care of them and that’s what our job is to do,” Moore said. “We hire people with servant’s hearts. We believe that and if they want to rehire us to do that, we’re happy.”

Moore said his staff has handled more than 3,303 cases since he has held national office. “If you have IRS, VA, passport issue, call our office and let us know,” he said.

The Republican Party is not fractured, Moore said. “I wouldn’t say we are fractured,” he said in answer to a question using that adjective. “We have different candidates we like.

Whoever wins the Republican presidential nomination needs to be “somebody who speaks the hard truth, somebody that the special interests can’t control,” Moore said. “I’m hiring a commander-in-chief. I’m not hiring a pastor-in-chief.”