Troy University is proud to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. The summer semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 5 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the Chancellor's List include:

Carrie Bishop of Enterprise;

Celeste Long of Enterprise;

Clay Barron of Troy;

Victoria Cote of Enterprise;

Mackenzie Keahey of Daleville;

William Sullivan of Troy;

Amadeua Thompson of Enterprise;

Greg Truitt of Enterprise;

Mary Ramage of Brundidge;

Kirkland Bradford of Troy; and,

Keegan Covington of Enterprise.

