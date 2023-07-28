Coffee County Schools invite all parents to attend its Title I meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Parents will gather in a general assembly to participate in a Title I presentation.

The Title I program for parents is designed to inform parents about Title I regulations, involve parents in local Title I decisions, and encourage active participation in their child’s school and education.

All parents are encouraged to attend this informative meeting. Please call your child’s school if you have any questions.

Meeting time:

Kinston, 6 p.m.;

New Brockton Elementary School, 5 p.m.;

New Brockton Middle School, 5:30 p.m.;

New Brockton High School, 5 and 6 p.m.; and,

Zion Chapel, 4 and 6 p.m.