Adam Beasley of Enterprise was recently reappointed the Resident Director for Coffee County on the Board of Directors of the Choctawhatchee, Pea, and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority (CPYRWMA). Probate Judge Jodee Thompson administered the Oath of Office Aug. 9 at a ceremony held at the Coffee County Courthouse in Enterprise.

Beasley is an Aircraft Mechanic at Fort Novosel working on the Apache helicopters. He volunteers with the Guide Dogs of America and was successful in getting the GDA designated as an agency in the Wiregrass United Way.

He was awarded the Guide Dogs of America Gift of Sight Award in 2011 which is the highest award given by GDA. In 2016, he worked with state Sen. Jimmy Holley on a bill to provide protection for service dogs in Alabama. The bill would make it a crime to harass, injure, or cause the death of a service dog. One June 4, 2016, Senate Bill 2016-168 was signed into law.

“Our board is looking forward to the continued contributions Adam Beasley makes to the agency because of his dedication to serving the community and his appreciation of the natural resources in this area of southeast Alabama,” said Lisa Harris, Executive Director of the CPYRWMA.

The CPYRWMA is a state agency that is responsible for developing plans and programs relating to water resource management in the areas of water quality, water quantity, flood control, and water conservation education. The river basin covers 2.3 million acres in southeast Alabama. The CPYRWMA is non-regulatory and governed by a sixteen-member Board of Directors selected from the 10 southeastern counties and appointed by the Soil and Water Conservation District in each county.