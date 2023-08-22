ENTERPRISE-A Geneva man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Enterprise.

Paul Gregory Creech, 56, of Geneva, was killed in the single-vehicle accident that occurred just after 7 a.m. in the 2500 block of Shellfield Road, Coffee County Coroner Arnold Woodham said Tuesday evening.

Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund said earlier Tuesday that a loaded cement truck, traveling on Shellfield Road, ran off the roadway and rolled over into a culvert.

This traffic accident is under investigation.