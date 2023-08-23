Members of the John Coffee Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution were among more than 400 attendees at the 9th Meeting of the Districts at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center in Auburn.

First day activities included registration, a genealogy workshop and a “Finding Our Wings” Dinner. The state regent’s logo has been the butterfly during her term and her challenge has been to finding our wings to become effective DAR members.

The second day of the conference included a choice of five workshops in the first session and a choice between five more workshops during the second session. During the lunch session a report was given from the National Board of Management Sessions, reports of state officers, selected committee reports, DAR Leadership Training Course(s) graduations, awards presentations, registration report, and an invitation to 126th State Conference, March 1-3, 2024, in Auburn.

Those interested in finding out how to join DAR, contact Shirley Skinner at shirley_skinner@hotmail.com.