A 21-year-old Troy man was sentenced to 40 years in prison by 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Shannon Clark after pleading guilty Tuesday.

Tervis Rashad Darby pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery in connection with a 2020 arrest, according to 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox.

The District Attorney’s Office was represented by Senior Assistant District Attorney Jon Folmar, who was responsible for preparing for and prosecuting the case against Darby, which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Darby has been in Pike County Jail on $350,000 bond since his arrest.

“The charges all stemmed from a violent attack committed by Darby in November 2020 in Troy,” Tarbox said. “Pursuant to a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office, Darby was sentenced to 40 years in prison on each charge to run concurrently with each other.”

Darby pleaded guilty in connection with a 4:10 a.m. call to Troy police about someone armed with gun inside a home on Academy Street. As police arrived, they noticed Darby trying to leave the area on foot. After interviewing the victim and 911 caller, investigators determined that Darby forced his way into the home where he sexually assaulted the victim before stealing some of her property.

“The District Attorney’s Office is grateful for the bravery and courage of our victim in this case, as well as the work of the Troy Police Department,” Tarbox said.