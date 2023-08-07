Operators of restaurants, food trucks, boutiques, or other business with items to sell or promote, as well as artisans and local crafters are invited to apply to be vendors at the inaugural Sweet Tea Festival, Aug. 19 in Enterprise.

Like flavors of tea, there are multiple options available to customize your booth’s blend for this event:

Food/Beverage Sales-This is the Sweet Tea Festival so of course we want you to offer sweet tea and if you sell food then we suggest your menu include items that complement sweet tea, like boiled peanuts, hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, BBQ, roasted corn, desserts and other Southern favorites.

Vendors are encouraged to offer free samples of tea.

3-ounce or 4-ounce sample cups will be provided to all vendors unless you have your own customized cups that you would prefer to use.

Signs will be provided to all booths offering free tea samples and the business name will be listed on the official Sweet Tea Tasting Trail Handout.

Vendors may also offer free tea with the purchase of food or offer a discount on tea with purchase of food. Please make sure you clearly list this information at your booth.

Other beverages can be sold for the rare Southern resident who doesn’t like tea.

You can receive a free 10x10 space if you create a decorated, themed private dining space for the customers that purchase your food and tea and need a place to sit. Our committee is full of ideas and will be happy to help you brew up something great.

Merchandise Sales- Come sell your tea products and accessories. Loose leaf, boxed, bottled or tea bags, teapots, tea towels, pitchers, mugs, glassware, brewing accessories, tea flavored candy, food items, lotions, candles; tea themed shirts, hats and anything else that is made of or celebrates tea.

We also welcome local artisans, boutiques and other retail establishments to bring other items to sell so that our festival goers can shop while they sip their tea.

Promotional Booth- We want to promote YOUR business so please feel free to provide an activity or give away promotional prizes/items for your business or information about anything tea related.

Register online: https://forms.gle/CHv5LLyGHdjeJiE58 or email KKEprise@gmail.com.

Registrations will be accepted until Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. or until the limited number of available vendor spaces are filled. We encourage you to register quickly to maximize your exposure as the event is promoted.

As a special thank you for participating, all vendors will:

Be listed on the official event vendor list.

Receive a social media post prior to the event on the Visit Enterprise, Enterprise Farmers Market and Enterprise Civic Center social media sites.

Have access to our indoor hospitality room for refreshments, bathrooms and air conditioning during the event.

Please note that all sponsors and vendors must provide their own tent and table and are responsible for their own setup and breakdown.

For questions or more information, contact Kay Kirkland at (334) 348-2310, (334) 406-1394.