An Enterprise house fire Monday night claimed the life of Barbara Jones, 77, Coffee County Coroner Arnold Woodham said Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire crews responded to the home on Lakewood Drive off Highway 27 around 8:30 p.m. The home was fully engulfed in flames.

Woodham said the cause of the fire at the home in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive, off of Highway 27, is under investigation. The state fire marshal will take lead on this case, as is standard when there is a fire-related death. No other injuries were reported.

