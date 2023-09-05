The Alabama Department of Human Resources Friday announced another round of grants supporting child care providers and the families they serve.

Starting Sept. 1 DHR began accepting applications for Child Care Stability grants, which aim to reinforce the child care industry in Alabama. Sept. 18 is the final day to apply. Award amounts for applicants who qualify will be determined based on the total number of children served by the facility or home.

“We are grateful to be able to provide these grants to help stabilize and increase opportunities for Alabama’s child care providers,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “After three years of distributing more than a dozen grant programs, we believe we are making progress toward ensuring there is adequate child care in our state.”

Allowable grant expenditures include employee pay, facility maintenance and purchases of classroom materials, cleaning supplies and meals. Providers can also use the funds to offer tuition relief to families.

To qualify, providers must be licensed and operating in good standing with DHR at the time they apply and receive a grant. They must also remain in operation for at least one year after a grant is awarded.

The grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Applications and other important information will be available at dhr.alabama.gov/child-care.